Claims of 'toxic work environment' lead to investigation into St. Pete Beach city manager

Commissioners brought up recent city staff allegations of low morale and a toxic work environment caused by the city manager.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Allegations of low morale, breaking the city charter, and causing employees to cry in city hall have the city manager of St. Pete Beach at risk of losing his job.

During a performance review on during a commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioners discussed the contract of city manager, Alex Rey, whose salary was listed at $210,000 on the agenda.

One commissioner said Rey “brought along a lot of infrastructure improvements, which has been phenomenal.”

But the tone of the meeting quickly changed as commissioners brought up recent city staff allegations tied to Rey of low morale, a toxic work environment and directives that violated the city charter.

“I have at least half a dozen employees that are considering leaving because of the work environment that we have,” the mayor said at the Tuesday meeting. “If they leave, it will cripple the city.”

Rey said that issues have come from other changing factors in the city, like recent elections and not his leadership.

“Were there some morale issues? I don’t disagree with that,” Rey said. “I don’t think they’re all my making because I’ve been here four-and-a-half years and I haven’t changed my management style…you haven’t heard this before.”

That Tuesday, commissioners decided to launch a formal investigation into the allegations against Rey.

Three days later at a special meeting called Friday morning, Rey was accused of interfering with the probe by talking about it with employees after the city attorney directed him not to.

The mayor began the meeting by making a “preliminary motion of removal” of the city manager saying that he violated instructions of the city attorney.

Rey said he was simply holding a regularly scheduled meeting and quickly addressing that an investigation was underway.

“I told them that, participate freely in whichever way they want to,” Rey said.

The city ended up voting to limit Rey’s abilities in ways like preventing him from hiring or firing employees during the investigation without commission approval.

They are expecting a status update in 30 days, but neighbors are worried about what it could look like in the meantime.

“You’re leaving the fox in charge of the hen house,” one neighbor said.

At the meeting earlier this week, city leaders said Rey’s contract was set in place for about another 18 more months, but added that he is an “at-will” employee and that he has a 20-week payout on his contract.