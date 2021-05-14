Deputies search for driver who hit 5 family members, killing 1 in St. Pete Beach

The car of the accused driver is described as a newer model red Nissan Juke with alloy rims.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies are looking for a driver they say hit five people, leaving one dead.

The sheriff's office says it happened Thursday at the 4400 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach.

According to investigators, 70-year-old Hiep Huynh was crossing Gulf Boulevard in the crosswalk with four of his family members when a red Nissan Juke exited the public beach parking lot and hit them. Deputies say the driver fled the scene and continued driving northbound.

Huynh was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the report. The sheriff's office says 77-year-old Thuong Phan and 76-year-old Hai Pho were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries while 51-year-old Anh Martin and 67-year-old Tuy Vinh Huynh were treated on scene.

The car of the accused driver is described as a newer model red Nissan Juke with alloy rims.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Corporal Jon

Dobson at (727) 580-4505 or by email at jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.

