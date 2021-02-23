St. Pete Beach named best in the country by Tripadvisor

Four other Tampa Bay area beaches also secured a spot on the list.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — We've officially have another reason to brag about the Tampa Bay area's beautiful beaches.

Tripadvisor has named St. Pete Beach the top beach in America for 2021!

"When you visit this magical expanse of sand, you'll understand why," Tripadvisor said on its website.

Other Bay area beaches making the list include Madeira Beach at number 9, Treasure Island Beach at number 16, Siesta Beach at number 17, and Clearwater Beach at number 18.

Each year, the online travel company publishes a list ranking the top coastlines in the United States based on reviews from travelers all over the world.

Check out the full list here.