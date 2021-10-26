St. Pete Beach commissioners approve ordinance to reduce speed limits along certain roads

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Citing issues with on-street parking, an increase in traffic and concerns with pedestrian and cyclist safety, St. Pete Beach commissioners on Tuesday approved an ordinance that reduces speed limits on certain roadways.
Currently, the speed limit for all commercial areas in the city is 30 mph, and 25 mph for residential areas.
However, safety concerns have commissioners pushing the speed limit for some roads to the lowest they legally can, which is 20 mph.
Those roads include:
- Gulf Way, from 1st Avenue to 22nd Avenue
- 44th Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Poinsettia Drive
- 41st Avenue, from Belle Vista Drive to Poinsettia Drive
- Belle Vista Drive, from 39th Avenue to Oleander Way
- Sunset Way, from 22nd Avenue to 30th Avenue
- Gulf Boulevard, from 75th Avenue to 93rd Avenue
- Boca Ciega Dr, from 75th Avenue to 87th Avenue
- Beach Plaza, from 71st Avenue to 67th Avenue
- 71st Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Beach Plaza
- 70th Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Beach Plaza
- 69th Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Beach Plaza
- 68th Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Beach Plaza
- 67th Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Beach Plaza
- Corey Avenue, from Bay Street to Sunset Way
- Casablance Avenue, from Pinellas Byway to W. Maritana Street
- Barcelona Street, from Pinellas Byway to W. Maritana Street
- Granada Street, from Pinellas Byway to E. Debazen Avenue
- E. Debazen Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to S. Debazen Avenue
- W. Debazen Avenue, from W. Debazen Avenue to S. Maritana Drive
- S. Debazen Avenue, from W. Debazen Avenue to S. Maritana Drive
- Don Jose Street, from S. Debazen Avenue to S. Maritana Drive
- Alhambra Street, from E. Debazen Avenue to S. Maritana Drive
- Cabrillo Avenue, from Gulf to W. Maritana Drive
- 33rd Road, from Gulf Boulevard to W. Maritana Drive
- W. Maritana Drive, from Casablanca Avenue to S. Maritana Drive
- S. Maritana Drive, from W. Debazen Avenue to S. Debazen Avenue
- E. Maritana Drive, from S. Debazen Avenue to Granada Street
- Boca Ciega Isle Drive, from 46th Avenue back to 46th Avenue
- 46th Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Boca Ciea Isle Drive
- Plaza Way, from 46th Avenue to 45th Avenue
- 45th Avenue, from Gulf Boulevard to Plaza Way
- 1st Street E., from 45th Avenue to Lido Drive
- Lido Drive, from 1st Street E. to Plaza Way
- 2nd Street E., from 45th Avenue to Lido Drive
- Poinsettia Drive, from 44th Avenue to 39th Avenue
- Moody Street, from 40th Avenue to 44th Avenue
- Belle Vista Drive, from 49th to Mangrove Point
- 43rd Avenue, from Belle Vista Drive to Moody Street
- 42nd Avenue, from Belle Vista Drive to Poinsettia Drive
- 41st Avenue, from Belle Vista Drive to Street End
- 40th Avenue, from Belle Vista Drive to Poinsettia Drive
- Miller Drive, from 41st Avenue to Street End
- Holland Drive, from 41st Avenue to Street End
- Belle Vista Drive E., from Belle Vista Drive to Belle Point Drive
- 39th Avenue, from Belle Vista Drive E. to Belle Point Drive
- Belle Point Drive, from Poinsettia Drive to 39th Avenue
- Clearview Way, from Belle Vista Drive E. to Belle Point Drive
- Mangrove Point, from Belle Vista Drive to Street End
