St. Pete Beach commissioners approve ordinance to reduce speed limits along certain roads

Some roadways will have a speed limit of 20 mph.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Citing issues with on-street parking, an increase in traffic and concerns with pedestrian and cyclist safety, St. Pete Beach commissioners on Tuesday approved an ordinance that reduces speed limits on certain roadways.

Currently, the speed limit for all commercial areas in the city is 30 mph, and 25 mph for residential areas.

However, safety concerns have commissioners pushing the speed limit for some roads to the lowest they legally can, which is 20 mph.

Those roads include: