ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—A man was arrested after deputies said he admitted to recording a woman in the restroom on his cell phone at his work.

Deputies said Bryan Lara, 18, is charged with one count of video voyeurism after they received a report that he intestinally used his phone to record women in the restroom of Beverly's Restaurant.

A woman was using the restroom at the restaurant when she said she looked up and saw a phone facing her from above the restroom’s wall divider, investigators said. The men and women's restroom have separate entrances but share a common wall.

After she left the restroom, Lara exited the men's restroom with the cell phone. The victim's boyfriend confronted Lara and he admitted to recording her, deputies said.

Deputies said Lara is an employee at the restaurant.

Lara was cooperative with deputies and admitted to recording the victim. He allowed deputies to search his phone and told deputies there were more of the same type of videos, investigators said.

