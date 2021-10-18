St. Pete Pier announces inaugural 'Beer at the Pier' festival

People can sample craft beer from more than 20 local breweries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg beer lovers unite!

The St. Pete Pier will host the first Gulp Coast Beer at the Pier Festival this November, event organizers say.

Attendees can sample craft beer from more than 20 local breweries on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the pier's family park. Event organizers hope the festival will show why St. Pete/Clearwater is one of the top "brew-cation" destinations in the country.

In addition to the drinks, the festival will also feature local food vendors and their beer-inspired meals.

The breweries participating this year include: