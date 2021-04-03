St Pete city council looks to crack down on businesses selling alcohol after midnight

City leaders are proposing permit revisions to help make certain areas with higher alcohol sales safer.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The St. Petersburg City Council is set to talk on Thursday about revisions to the permits businesses need to sell alcohol after midnight and the process they have to go through to get one.

The council's agenda says because more places have started selling alcohol after midnight, it's making certain areas of the city more crowded. The agenda specifically names downtown as one of the places this is happening.

With more people comes more problems, city leaders say, and that's why they think businesses that sell alcohol late into the night should require a permit to do so.

The agenda shows amendments were made to the application requirements, violations, permit suspensions, and more. Council members say the proposed revision would be a first step against the negative impact these places could cause with the crowds they bring in.