ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The city of St. Pete is considering spending $1.2-million to continue funding a series of after-school and internship programs for disadvantaged youth across the city.

The proposal would have the city chip in about $400-thousand a year over three years to split the cost with employers to pay the interns.

10News reporter Beau Zimmer spoke with Susan Ajoc, the Community Services Manager for the City of St. Pete.

Beau: "So the city is getting ready to make a sizable investment in the future of our kids here in the city of St. Petersburg. Tell me about this program."

Susan: "Really, or looking to provide access, how do we provide access for disadvantaged youth to prepare for their future and different places of employment to learn those skills that they can transfer to whatever they decide they want to do for the rest of their lives."

Beau: "Wiser program like this so important and why is the city the one taking the initiative to create such a program?"

Susan: "St. Petersburg is a city of opportunity. One of the things that were trying to do is to make sure that everyone has access. This gives us an opportunity to give them that chance. And really to get a leg up in terms of how do you prepare for your future."

Beau: "What type of skills are we talking about?"

Susan: "The soft skills. It’s the how do you interact with other people, how do you are you on time?"

Beau: "And these are some of the skills that a lot of the kids that were talking about may not have or come automatically too."

Susan: "Well particularly with today’s technology, when you’re looking at social media the interaction is with the keyboard it’s a little bit different talking to someone face-to-face like we are versus fingers moving on the phone."

Beau: "Without a program like this, what would the resulting potential be for some of these kids we're talking about?"

Susan: "Space if they don’t have an opportunity to do something, they’ll find an opportunity to do something else. I think this gives our young people or anyone looking to get into the workforce structure. It gives them skills they can actually use that will benefit them in the long run."

