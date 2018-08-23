While Florida is typically dealing with hurricanes this time of year, people in Hawaii are bracing for a monster storm heading their direction. The Category 4 hurricane brings a possible threat of catastrophic winds, heavy rain, and flooding

Nightside’s Sarah Rosario spoke with a man from our area who’s in Hawaii right now.

Ian Pyle is with a group of contractors from right here in St. Pete working in Hawaii for the next three months.

They are in Lahaina, on the Island of Maui where a hurricane warning is in effect. The National Weather Service warns of deadly runoff from heavy rain, increasing the risk of rock slides, and mudslides there.

Ian Pyle: The biggest reaction around here is, people are scared and worried because unlike back home in Florida this isn't the norm. We went to the grocery store two different ones yesterday and they were already sold out of water and bread. The gas stations are packed. When we walked into the grocery store yesterday the line made it all the way to the wall on the left side of the building. It was crazy.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Sarah Rosario: Do you feel like people are taking this storm seriously? Will they evacuate?

Pyle: I haven't heard too much about any of actuation. We looked up flights. If you would've bought a flight yesterday it would've been $400 today at 1100. They haven't made a state of emergency or evacuated us and we are staying on the 11th floor of a condo so that is more of my worry. I don't think the buildings are built the same as they are in Florida.

Rosario: Wow are you right on the water?

Pyle: we are as close as you can get on the water. It's not bad at all right now it is a little bit windy. Another concern is the flooding. With a lot of the mountains in the runoff, they are right behind us and the flooding is a big concern from what I've heard from everyone else.

Rosario: It is weakening, so hopefully you'll be okay.

Pyle: That's awesome. I haven't been able to check the news today, so that's very good news for me.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP