St. Pete crash shuts down portion of 1st Avenue North

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a "serious crash" near the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 42nd Street North, the department said Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the crash just after 10 p.m.
Westbound lanes of 1st Avenue North were shut down between 41st Street North and 43rd Street.
At this time, authorities have not mentioned if there were any injuries as a result of the crash, or what could have been the cause. An SUV and a motorcycle were seen in the marked off area of the crash site.
Drivers in the area have been asked to seek alternate routes.