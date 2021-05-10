Police: Man dead following deputy-involved shooting

Chief Holloway says the man attacked his ex-girlfriend and her son and deputies were later called to arrest him.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend and her son is dead following a shooting with Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies, St. Petersburg Chief of Police Anthony Holloway said.

Holloway said it all started shortly after 9 p.m. Monday at a home on 42nd Avenue North.

The man went to the home and abused his ex-girlfriend. Her son, who Holloway said came to help her, was also abused, the chief said. Holloway says the woman and her son had minor injuries.

The man then left and went to his home on 38th Street North. Holloway says two Pinellas County deputies were called to his home to arrest him for domestic violence and child abuse.

As deputies were about to go up to his house to arrest him, Holloway says the man left his home and got into his car.

Deputies then went to the car and asked him to step out, but he refused, Holloway said. That's when deputies say they saw he had a gun and refused to put his gun down despite instructions from deputies.

The two deputies then shot into the car, hitting and killing the man, Holloway said. The deputies were not injured.

"[Domestic violence calls] are very dangerous," Holloway added.

The man had a risk protection order, which means he wasn't supposed to have a gun, Holloway said.

Because deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office were involved in the deadly shooting, the Pinellas County Deadly Task Force will be leading the investigation. That means members of the St. Petersburg Police Department, Clearwater Police Department and Pinellas Park Police Department will be investigating.