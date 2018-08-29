First-time candidate George Buck has won the Republican U.S. House nomination in the race for Congressional District 13.

In Tuesday’s primary, he faced fellow Republican Brad Sostack for the nomination to replace overwhelming favorite Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg. The district covers all of St. Petersburg, Largo, Pinellas Park and Clearwater.

Buck said he decided to run for the seat when he said he was dissatisfied with a veterans benefits workshop hosted by Crist in December.

Check results for Florida primary elections

Buck, 62, is a disaster management consultant living in St. Petersburg. He previously founded a terrorism preparedness program at St. Petersburg College and helped lead disaster management and terrorism defense programs at the University of South Florida.

Buck calls himself a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-business conservative with priorities that focus on veterans affairs, protecting Social Security and Medicare and job creation.

To win the seat, he’ll have to beat incumbent Rep. Charlie Crist in the Nov. 6 general election.

