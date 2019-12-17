ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lt. Jason Francis with St. Petersburg Fire won his case against the City of St. Petersburg.

A judge granted a summary judgment Tuesday.

This was the first lawsuit filed in the state over the new law granting benefits to firefighters diagnosed with certain types of cancer.

He worked for the city's fire department for more than 16 years.

He was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019.

The city denied his requests for benefits because he was diagnosed prior to the law taking effect on July 1.

The city has 30 days to file a response to today’s ruling.

A request for a statement was made to the city. At the time of this report, 10News has not received a response.

