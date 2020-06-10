St. Pete a top 10 pick in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

St. Pete was ranked on the list with cities like new York and Chicago.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg remains one of the most sought-after vacation destinations in Florida and now they have the award to prove it.

According to a recent survey by Condé Nast Traveler, St. Pete is No. 10 among the top big cities to visit in America.

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and City of St. Petersburg made the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards announcement Tuesday.

Condé Nast’s said 715,000 of its readers responded to the survey which asked what their favorite American cities to visit were. St. Pete was among the list of America’s most well-known cities that included Chicago at No. 1 and New York at No. 6.

What other people are reading right now: