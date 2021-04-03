City leaders will allow fans at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Masks or face covering will be required at all times, even outside at the event.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's official, fans will be allowed to attend the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Originally scheduled for March 5-7 this year, the Grand Prix has been pushed back to April 23-25 so there was a greater possibility to have fans in attendance.

St. Petersburg city leaders made the decision Thursday to allow 20,000 spectators per day.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg usually kicks off the INDYCAR season. Last year, because it was postponed due to COVID-19, it was the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be found here. Masks or face covering will be required at all times, even outside at the event.

Anyone who bought or deferred tickets from the 2020 Grand Prix will hear from event leaders about their next steps.

Additional event information and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com in the coming days.