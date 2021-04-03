City leaders will allow fans at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's official, fans will be allowed to attend the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Originally scheduled for March 5-7 this year, the Grand Prix has been pushed back to April 23-25 so there was a greater possibility to have fans in attendance.
St. Petersburg city leaders made the decision Thursday to allow 20,000 spectators per day.
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg usually kicks off the INDYCAR season. Last year, because it was postponed due to COVID-19, it was the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
The COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be found here. Masks or face covering will be required at all times, even outside at the event.
Anyone who bought or deferred tickets from the 2020 Grand Prix will hear from event leaders about their next steps.
Additional event information and customer FAQs will be posted at gpstpete.com in the coming days.
- CVS offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- $600K in COVID-19 precautions: Here's what to expect at this year's Florida Strawberry Festival
- House passes sweeping police reform bill named after George Floyd
- Senate debate on COVID bill, $1,400 checks may start today
- SpaceX's Starship sticks its landing but blows up
- Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter