Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will allow fans for October races

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's the moment race fans have been waiting for: They will officially be allowed to attend Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg events this month.

City leaders and Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC announced Thursday that the Grand Prix will be open to spectators.

The event was originally set for March but was postponed to October because of the coronavirus pandemic. Race weekend is now Oct. 23-25.

The Grand Prix said Mayor Rick Kriseman voiced his support for the plans to allow fans to attend race weekend events with new health and safety protocols, including mask requirements and temperature checks.

The Grand Prix is expected to have 20,000 people attend throughout the weekend.

"My thanks to Green Savoree Racing Promotions and INDYCAR for their flexibility and resilience during this challenging time. I know that everyone is excited to get back on the track in St. Pete,” Kriseman said. “I can't wait for October 23rd. I know everyone will embrace this race the St. Pete Way, adhering to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Let's have some great racing in the Sunshine City."

Previously-purchased tickets that were not already deferred will be valid for gate entry on the corresponding days of the postponed Grand Prix. Ticket holders will get more information by email soon. And, some reserved grandstand seating may be reassigned to promote social distancing.

Some information has already been published and can be found by clicking here.

A limited number of tickets will be released for sale in the coming days. Those can be found at gpstpete.com.

All fans planning on attending should visit gpstpete.com/covid19 for more information on new health and safety rules.

Here's what the new health and safety procedures include:

Competitors, fans and staff with the event are all required to be temperature checked before entering the event.

All attendees must wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking. The Grand Prix said it has a "No Mask, No Entry" plan. Those who don't have a mask will be given one at the gate.

The paddock and pit lane will be closed to spectators to promote social distancing.

Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be installed throughout the venue.

"This will be the first time the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg serves as the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as the event traditionally has opened the season," race organizers said.

The 100-lap INDYCAR race will begin at 2:32 p.m. ET on Oct. 25.

