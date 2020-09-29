Police: Protesters show knife, counter-protester pulls out a gun

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A situation became tense Saturday night when a protest and a counter-protest clashed in St. Petersburg, and weapons came out.
A Facebook page called Str34m-TV posted a video that shows someone pulling out a gun during demonstrations downtown. The St. Petersburg Police Department said that person showed the firearm after two opposing protesters "pulled a knife."
No shots were fired, nobody was hurt and no property was damaged. Authorities say the groups were separated, but police have opened an investigation and are now looking for the three people involved.
"We don't want that in our city. And, we're not going to tolerate that type of behavior in our city," St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said Tuesday during a news conference.
The protests over the weekend came after a grand jury announced its decision to indict one former Louisville police officer for his actions the night Breonna Taylor died. That ex-officer, Brett Hankison, has pleaded not guilty to wanton endangerment charges after prosecutors say he fired multiple shots that went into a neighbor's apartment and endangered three people. Neither Hankison nor any other current or former officers were charged for Taylor's death.
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said all peaceful protests are welcome in the city, but violence won't be tolerated.
"Keep your guns, knives and weapons at home," Kriseman said Tuesday.
Officers added extra patrols downtown over the weekend to make sure people stayed safe. Chief Holloway also added that there will be more uniformed police officers at protests moving forward.
You can watch the video below. Viewer discretion is advised.
- Tampa International Airport teams up with BayCare to offer COVID-19 tests to passengers
- 'Everyone was chipping in': Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup
- National Coffee Day: Three coffee shop beverages to make at home
- New poll: One-third of parents won't get their kids flu shots
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016,2017
- Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter