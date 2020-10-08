St. Pete hairstylist offers 'back to school' haircuts to children for free

Jennifer Meeks with Hair Cuttery will cut a child's hair for free, as long as they read a book to her during the service.

TAMPA, Fla — As students and teachers prepare for back to school, many are doing all they can to help families during these unprecedented times.

That's why Jennifer Pickens of Hair Cuttery on 34th street in South St Pete is offering free haircuts to children going back to school no matter their age or grade level. The catch? They have to read Jennifer a book during the hair service session or discuss a school topic with her, such as math or science.

"This pandemic has upturned many lives, and yes the assistance has been great; but many families are still struggling, and that twenty dollars they would spend on a haircut could now could towards a meal instead," said Jennifer Pickens, Stylist with Hair Cuttery.

Pickens has been a stylist for more than 10 years and began working at Hair Cuttery a little over a year ago. She has a family of her own and can understand the day-to-day demands of getting ready for back to school. And, with the pandemic, many families are struggling more.

"I don't mind doing this at all. It's what I do, it's what I love; and the best part is the face that the kids make when I'm done, and they see the new look and they're so excited," said Pickens.

Pickens plans to offer the free haircuts for kids promotion for as long as the community is in need.

She shared via Facebook post that she's also willing to come to the kids to complete the haircuts.

"I want to help and will sterilize pf my supplies and follow all of the CDC guidelines so that everyone is safe during their time with me," said Pickens.

To reach Jennifer directly to learn more about the free haircuts, email JMpickens326@gmail.com.

