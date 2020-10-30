Police: Man found tied up inside St. Petersburg home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete police are investigating what they believe was a home invasion where a 61-year-old man was found tied up.
Officers said they were responding to a call for a noise complaint about a loud stereo playing around 3 a.m. on Friday at a home on the 1900 block of 21st Avenue North. When they got to the home, they looked through a window and saw the man restrained and in distress, investigators said.
Police said they went into the home and called for help. Officers said they weren't sure how long the man had been there.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Officers said it is still early in the investigation, but they think this was a home invasion.
Police are asking anyone with information to call St. Petersburg Police
727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.
