St. Pete's 'Honored Veteran Award' nominations now open

The yearly Veterans Day Celebration will return for the eighth year at Williams Park in St. Pete.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Members of the community are now able to nominate local St. Petersburg veterans for the Honored Veteran Award.

According to the city's website, one or more veterans will be receiving the award at the eighth annual Veterans Day Celebration at 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Williams Park.

The award will be presented by St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, who created the Veterans Day event when he took office in 2014. This year's event will be his last one as mayor.

Dr. Harold William "Bill" Heller and James "Jim" Nixon received the award in 2020, while Geoff Barker was awarded in 2019.

You can nominate a local veteran until 4 p.m. on Oct. 22. The nomination form can be filled out here.