St. Pete Police search for missing 52-year-old man

Seen 52-year-old Patrick Levert Gaines? He’s been missing from the 2400 block of 5th Ave S since Saturday.

He is 5ft 6inches tall & weighs 115lbs and is known to hang out near 5th Ave. & 28th St. S.

Call SPPD @ 727-893-7780 if u have tips. We want to make sure he is ok. pic.twitter.com/XZYlwvZxLU