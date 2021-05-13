x
St. Pete Police search for missing 52-year-old man

Officers say Patrick Levert Gaines has been missing since Saturday.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are asking for help in finding a 52-year-old man they say has been missing since Saturday.

Patrick Levert Gaines was last seen in the 2400 block of 5th Avenue South in St. Pete, according to police. 

He is described as 5-foot 6-inches and 115 pounds. Officers say he is known to hang out near 5th Avenue and 28th Street South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

