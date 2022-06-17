St. Pete model shares her COVID recovery story after losing her legs

Claire Bridges spent just over two months in the hospital battling numerous health conditions after contracting COVID. That included amputating her legs.

TAMPA, Fla — A model from St Petersburg has a new outlook on life after contracting COVID-19.

Claire Bridges almost died in January after she was seriously ill. Her dad says her heart stopped and she had to be revived by doctors.

Bridges was born with a heart condition which puts her at higher risk of complications for COVID.

She was at Tampa General Hospital for more than two months as she battled multiple illnesses. She ultimately had both of her legs amputated.

"I think everything happens for a reason, so I’m keeping that in mind when I go through challenges," Bridges stated.

This June was the very first time Bridges was able to walk since losing both of her legs.

"My new party trick is that I can take them off, so that’s pretty cool," she laughed.

Claire Bridges, a model from St Pete, is once again walking after losing both her legs -- she's an incredible inspiration! pic.twitter.com/8XHP6tvMxV — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonCwtsp) June 17, 2022

A foundation called 50 Legs helped Bridges get prosthetic legs. She said the moment she took her first steps, she was filled with joy.

"It was exciting. I thought I would cry when I took my first steps, but I was just so filled with joy that crying didn’t even come to my mind," She said.

Bridges needs to have another heart surgery in August.

Through it all, she has maintained a sense of positivity.

"I have my down days just like everybody else, but I think the mindset of, just because things could’ve been different doesn’t mean they would have been better," Bridges explained.