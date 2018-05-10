A mother and her 1-year-old son who’d gone missing in St. Petersburg have both been found safe.

It was at an extended stay hotel in North St. Petersburg that police found 28-year-old Sydney Wyatt and her son, Future Johnson.

Both were located – safe -- at the Tampa Bay Extended Stay Hotel.

“She had every right to have her son with her,” said St. Petersburg Police Maj. Shannon Halstead. “It just concerned us when she went missing and we weren’t able to make communications with her.”

Police say Wyatt had borrowed a car from a family friend she’d been staying with but never came back Wednesday.

They got even more worried when they found that car abandoned the next morning in Pinellas Park with the baby’s car seat and other items, still in it.

“What we have since learned,” said Halstead, “is that it had mechanical issues and that’s why it was abandoned on the side of the road.”

Cops say they got a tip Friday morning after circulating photos of the missing mom and child. A convenience store worker recognized the pair, and when police took a look at the store video it was a match.

That was a big relief, say police, because at that point at least knew that Wyatt and her son were OK. But they still didn’t know where they were.

So, detectives started to look at other video recording devices at other retail establishments in the area. They were able to put together a timeline, and it led them to the hotel where they had been staying.

“I’m glad they found her,” said Sarah, a woman staying at the same hotel. “That little baby definitely deserved to be safe. I don’t know the circumstances of it. But I’m just glad she’s safe.”

Other guests say police went room to room.

A short time later, they located Wyatt and her little boy unharmed.

“They found the baby,” said another guest. “The baby is fine. Thank God. God is good.”

There are still lots of questions, though, about why Wyatt went missing.

She has full custody of her son, so taking him wasn’t a crime. But Wyatt, say police, didn’t answer her phone or return messages. And some of the people she was found hanging out with are bad news, say cops.

“I think it’s safe to say that she has some serious issues that she’s working through right now,” said Halstead.

CPS is also involved now, investigating whether 1-year-old Future was ever in any danger. Until they can get all of that sorted out they’ll be looking for a safe place for the child to stay.

Wyatt was arrested on an unrelated previous warrant for retail and petit theft.

