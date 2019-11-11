ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We know the city of St. Petersburg is great, it comes as no surprise it's growing-- and with that growth comes change.

People will now have to feed the meters downtown more often. Some spots that used to be free on weekends and after a certain hour on weeknights will now need to be paid for seven days a week.

This change targets the University Village area, north of USF St. Pete, south of Central Avenue and 5th Avenue south.

Right now-- there is a grace period if people forget to pay during the new extended hours. But, starting in December the city will start writing tickets.

