Patrol car involved in crash in St. Pete

Officers say nobody was hurt in the crash.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a patrol car and two others Thursday morning shut down a St. Pete intersection. 

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the officer who was involved in the crash went to the hospital to be checked out but there were no serious injuries. 

Officers did not say when the intersection would reopen. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

