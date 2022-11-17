St. Pete receives perfect score on nationwide LGBTQ+ inclusion assessment

St. Pete has gotten a perfect score nine years in a row.

TAMPA, Fla. — Following suit from previous years, St. Petersburg has scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI).

The assessment, which is the only one of its kind nationwide for LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law, policy and services, evaluates 506 cities on how inclusive cities' laws, policies, and services are of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people.

St. Pete has gotten a perfect score for nine years in a row, city leaders explained in a news release. Tampa follows close behind with four years under its belt counting 2021. The full results for each city will be released later in November.

"In my first year as mayor, I am proud to be leading a city where intentional inclusivity guides our work," St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch said in a statement. After nine years of a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index, it could be easy for St. Petersburg to become complacent.

"Rather, it is motivation for the City to explore more ways in which our LGBTQ+ community can be supported, promoted and valued. I appreciate the Human Rights Campaign for holding municipalities accountable, and I especially thank the City's LGBTQ Liaison Jim Nixon for leading the charge in ensuring that St. Petersburg remains so."

Each of the 506 cities gets scored on five different categories, which include:

Non-discrimination laws

Municipality as employer

Municipal services

Law enforcement

Leadership on LGBTQ+ equity

Other bigger cities in Florida that were scored in the assessment are Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Miami, Orlando and Tallahassee.

"In the face of Anti-LGBTQ legislation, cities must continue to work towards achieving these benchmarks provided through the HRC Municipal Equality Index," Jim Nixon, St. Pete's LGBTQ Liaison, said in a statement. "Even if municipalities do not reach 100, this road map of municipal policies and outreach has proven to make Florida cities more inclusive and equitable and have improved the quality of life for all its citizens."