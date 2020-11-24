St. Pete Pier nominated for 'Best New Attraction'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you live in the Tampa Bay area and have gotten a chance to check out the new St. Pete Pier, you know how great it is.
Now, USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice nominated the pier as one of its best new attractions. The only other Florida attraction to land a nomination was the Classic Car Museum in St. Augustine.
Here's what USA Today had to say about the pier:
"This new attraction on the St. Petersburg waterfront offers 26 acres on the blue waters of Tampa Bay. The new pier features art installations, a marketplace, Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center, playground, lawn areas, a fishing deck, bars and restaurants."
You can vote for your favorite attraction once a day through noon on Dec. 21, 2020.
The St. Pete Pier opened in July after more than a half-decade of work.
