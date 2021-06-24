300-drone light show to illuminate sky in celebration of St. Pete Pier's 1-year anniversary

The event is set to begin with live music at 5 p.m. on July 6.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the St. Pete Pier with a “one-of-a-kind immersive light show” on July 6.

Mayor Rick Kriseman teased to “some exciting news” Thursday afternoon on Twitter; and an hour later, plans for a drone light show, in partnership with Duke Energy, were announced.

Live bands and a DJ will be performing at Spa Beach Park on the pier beginning at 5 p.m. before the show lights up the night sky at 9 p.m. The pier’s website says the show will consist of 300 drones equipped with LED lights, which will stretch more than 500 feet across the sky.

And, you can be a part of the spectacle as well.

“Additionally, the first 2000 guests that arrives [sic] at Spa Beach Park will receive a wristband that will interact throughout the night,” the website reads.

The festivities will wrap up at 10 p.m.

Including Spa Beach Park, the show will be visible from the pier and from downtown waterfront parks, except for Vinoy Park, the website continues.

I can't wait any longer!



JOIN ME ON JULY 6th FOR THE CITY OF ST. PETERSBURG’S @DukeEnergy DRONE LIGHT SHOW: CELEBRATING ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ST. PETE PIERhttps://t.co/hluomTwoFd https://t.co/S0YlAcpLg7 pic.twitter.com/N279UDYE6w — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) June 24, 2021