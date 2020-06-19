City announces new reopening date for St. Pete Pier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The new Pier District and St. Pete Pier will open at 5 p.m. on July 6.
Originally slated to open on May 30, the city says the pier district will be "the ultimate place" for walking, biking, dining, drinking, shopping, swimming and enjoying music.
“It’s been a long and winding road, but we’ve arrived at our destination: A dynamic, 26-acre waterfront playground that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come. It’s time for everyone to experience all the Pier District and St. Pete Pier has to offer," Mayor Rick Kriseman wrote in a statement.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there won't be any mass gatherings to coincide with the pier's opening. The city soon plans to announce information about how the location will safely open, but those details haven't yet been released.
Click here for more information about the pier's amenities.
