St. Pete police investigate after 2 people found dead in car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are investigating Wednesday morning after officers say they found two people dead inside a car.

The bodies were found near the Public Storage business on 34th Street South.

Investigators say it's not clear how they died.

Officers said the investigation would have 34th Street South closed for several hours between 13th Avenue South and 15th Avenue South. Drivers should find a different route.

