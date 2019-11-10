ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The streets of St. Petersburg. Florida just got a little safer.

The St. Petersburg Police Department posted to its Facebook page saying their K-9 Titan is back on the streets.

K-9 Titan and a Pinellas County deputy were shot just over six months ago during a traffic stop in St. Petersburg.

Officials said Elijah Johnson, 23, was pulled over for a traffic violation but drove away from the St. Petersburg Police officer when asked for identification.

The officer didn't follow Johnson, but K-9 officer Titan followed him after he abandoned his car. Police said Titan was shot and was taken for surgery.

After Titan was shot, police said Johnson fired at Pinellas County sheriff's Sgt. David Stang, who was in his vehicle helping stage a perimeter near 3rd Avenue South and 27th Street. Stang was shot twice in the shoulder.

After months of rehab, patience and good veterinarian care, K-9 Titan is back to work.

A recently signed Florida law now makes it a second to third-degree felony for people to kill or hurt police, fire, or search and rescue animals. The amount of potential prison time somebody could face is now up to 15 years.

RELATED: Law toughening penalties for hurting K-9s signed by DeSantis

RELATED: K-9 Titan recovering at home after being shot by suspect

RELATED: K-9 Titan back on his paws after being shot

RELATED: Sheriff's sergeant, K-9 shot during traffic stop in St. Petersburg

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter