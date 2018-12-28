ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police said they have identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in November.

Police say the man was walking at Madison Circle N. and 4th Street N. at when he was struck by a vehicle Nov. 14.

The victim was not carrying any identification.

After circulating a sketch of the man on social media, police said Thursday that they were contacted by an out-of-state relative who identified the man as Richard Rosenhoch, 72.

