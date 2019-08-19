ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite ranking at the top of juvenile auto thefts in Florida, St. Pete police have withdrawn from a county-wide agency that worked to reduce the crimes.

"Pinellas County still has an epidemic of teen auto theft, and St. Petersburg is ground zero for that epidemic,” said Dewey Caruthers of the St. Pete-based Caruthers Institute. “The epidemic has been going for numerous years and over the last five years, the city of St. Petersburg has ranked number one in the state among all cities for juvenile auto thefts.”

The Caruthers Institute led a research study on the issue of juvenile auto thefts, and presented some of the findings to the city.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway will sit down with 10News reporter Emerald Morrow this afternoon to explain the department’s decision to withdraw from the Violent Crimes Task Force.



More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.