ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man they say has mental and cognitive issues.

Alan Lamb, 68, was last seen at 6:40 p.m. Friday at 820 15th St. N., police said.

He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and blue thin plaid long-sleeve shirt, dark jogging pants and possibly only one shoe.

Anyone with information, please call St. Petersburg police at (727) 893-7780.

