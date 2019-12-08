ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.
Detrezz Williams was last seen at about 4 p.m. near 42nd Street and 11th Avenue S.
He is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 70 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt and green and blue plaid shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.
What other people are reading right now:
- Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old overdosed on fentanyl, deputies say
- Dog dies less than an hour after visiting lake. Vet says it was 'most likely' toxic algae
- Police: Teen jumps fence into somebody else's back yard, dies after 3 dogs attack
- Tampa Bay-area school looks at possibility of 4-day school weeks
- 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.