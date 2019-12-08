ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Detrezz Williams was last seen at about 4 p.m. near 42nd Street and 11th Avenue S.

He is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 70 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt and green and blue plaid shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.