St. Pete police pitch in to help girl get new bike after hers was stolen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Officers in St. Petersburg went above and beyond for a young girl after her bicycle was stolen.
When Officer Michael Yarbrough found out someone stole Taraji's bike, the police department said he and Officers Brown, Rich, Lopez and Snowden all chipped
in to buy her a new set of wheels.
They surprised her with the new bike and even took it a step further by pitching in for a helmet to keep her safe.
"It's gorgeous!", Taraji said with excitement.
