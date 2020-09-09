St. Pete police pitch in to help girl get new bike after hers was stolen

Officers surprised her with the new bike and even took it a step further by pitching in for a helmet to keep her safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Officers in St. Petersburg went above and beyond for a young girl after her bicycle was stolen.

When Officer Michael Yarbrough found out someone stole Taraji's bike, the police department said he and Officers Brown, Rich, Lopez and Snowden all chipped

in to buy her a new set of wheels.

They surprised her with the new bike and even took it a step further by pitching in for a helmet to keep her safe.

"It's gorgeous!", Taraji said with excitement.

Nothin’ like new wheels! #stpetepd 👮🏾👮🏼‍♂️ officers learned Tajari’s bike was stolen so they chipped in & bought her a new🚴🏿‍♀️& ⛑! Now she can ride with a smile 😃! pic.twitter.com/Vpvitiy3qg — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) September 8, 2020



What other people are reading right now: