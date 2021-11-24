Do you recognize this man? St. Pete police say he robbed a bank

Police say the man passed a note to the teller demanding cash and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a bank on Monday afternoon.

It happened at 12:30 p.m. at the Iberia Bank on 500 4th Street North.

He is described as a white man, age 40-50, over six feet tall with an average build. Officers add that the man was wearing a distinctive black hoodie with a white bear logo on the front, jeans, and a grey Superbowl champion face mask.