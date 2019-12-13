ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He walked into a bank on Thursday, implied he had a gun and demanded cash, according to a news release.

St. Petersburg Police say a man was caught by surveillance cameras around noon holding up the BB&T branch on 4th Street and 71st Avenue North.

Officers are not saying how much money he got away with, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

If you recognize the man, contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Investigators say, while their descriptions are similar, they do not believe he is the person behind a string of violent bank robberies and carjackings across Tampa Bay.

There is a $50,000 reward for that man’s arrest.

