ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He walked into a bank on Thursday, implied he had a gun and demanded cash, according to a news release.
St. Petersburg Police say a man was caught by surveillance cameras around noon holding up the BB&T branch on 4th Street and 71st Avenue North.
Officers are not saying how much money he got away with, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
If you recognize the man, contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
Investigators say, while their descriptions are similar, they do not believe he is the person behind a string of violent bank robberies and carjackings across Tampa Bay.
There is a $50,000 reward for that man’s arrest.
RELATED: FBI increases reward to $50K to catch serial carjacker, bank robber
RELATED: Brinks driver shot at attempted Brandon bank robbery out of hospital
What other people are reading right now:
- Baby born at 12:12 a.m. on 12/12 in Illinois
- Florida missing child alert: Have you seen baby Bella?
- A second ancient gold coin found in Salvation Army Red Kettle in Tampa
- A horse was killed. Florida investigators say it's becoming a terrible trend
- Detectives: More than $16 million in jewelry stolen in store burglaries around Florida
- Here's how you can participate in the #10News12Days Photo Challenge
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter