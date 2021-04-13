St. Pete city leaders unveil plans for Powerboat Grand Prix

The iconic race will be held in downtown St. Pete on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 and 5.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete is revving up for one of the most exciting events of the year.

Mayor Rick Kriseman joined event organizers Tuesday to announce plans for the St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix.

The grand prix will feature offshore powerboat races along with exciting events landside to get the St. Pete community involved. It is scheduled to take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 and 5 in Downtown St. Pete.

Mayor Kriseman expressed excitement for the big race weekend, not only as a fun event to watch but as a great global commercial for the city.

He said St. Pete will be welcoming 40 powerboat racing teams and 60 AquaX racers from all over the world for two days of action-packed racing. The boats will also be on display throughout the weekend, according to the mayor.

Kriseman added that the Powerboat Grand Prix will be airing in more than 100 countries and will be available to watch locally here on 10 Tampa Bay.

Tim Ramsberger, the chief operating officer of Visit St. Pete Clearwater, mentioned that he looks forward to bringing the event to Downtown St. Pete as it has been hosted on St. Pete Beach in the past. It will offer more opportunities to show off the pier and host events landside, according to Ramsberger.

Event organizers say more details on events happening during race weekend will be available closer to Labor Day weekend.

Watch the full announcement below.