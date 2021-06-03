St. Pete Pride celebrations begin with PrideFest Kickoff Reception

PrideFest will feature signature events throughout themed weeks all month long.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pride month is officially here, and St. Pete is ready to celebrate.

Thursday night's PrideFest Kickoff Reception will mark the start of a month-long series of themed events celebrating the area's LGBTQIA+ community.

The reception will be held at the Sirata Beach Resort at sunset where 300 guests will enjoy beach vibes, limited free appetizers and, drink specials.

The kickoff reception is sold out, but there are still plenty of events to celebrate all month long.

St. Pete PrideFest will be hosted in outdoor locations throughout the community with participation from local restaurants, cultural institutions and retail partners.

Rather than one large event, Pride will be celebrated with smaller signature events during four themed weeks: Outdoor Adventure Week, Family Week, Arts & Music Week, and Taste of PrideFest Week.

To buy tickets to PrideFest events or to sign up as a volunteer, visit StPetePride.org.

Check out the full list of events here.