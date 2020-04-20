ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's one less thing to look forward to this summer: St. Pete Pride.
The annual parade and festival celebrating the LGBTQ community has been postponed until the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers confirmed.
"St Pete Pride is actively working with the City of St. Petersburg to secure new dates for the events and will make additional changes to the schedule (as necessary) to move forward with the celebrations," St. Pete Pride said on its website.
St. Pete Pride is the largest Pride event in Florida, drawing thousands to the city's downtown waterfront for days of parades, markets and festivals highlighting and honoring diversity in the community.
10News is a proud sponsor of St. Pete Pride.
"Although we may not be able to physically gather as we normally would this June, our postponement will in no way diminish what it means to be PROUD in St. Pete and Tampa Bay!" Board President Chrys Bundy said.
St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman also responded to the news on Twitter:
"St. Pete Pride recognizes there's simply too much uncertainty right now to plan an event that draws so many people...I appreciate their thinking ahead, and their eagerness to look ahead to a future date that is in the best interest of public health," he said.
