ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's one less thing to look forward to this summer: St. Pete Pride.

The annual parade and festival celebrating the LGBTQ community has been postponed until the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers confirmed.

"St Pete Pride is actively working with the City of St. Petersburg to secure new dates for the events and will make additional changes to the schedule (as necessary) to move forward with the celebrations," St. Pete Pride said on its website.

St. Pete Pride is the largest Pride event in Florida, drawing thousands to the city's downtown waterfront for days of parades, markets and festivals highlighting and honoring diversity in the community.

10News is a proud sponsor of St. Pete Pride.

"Although we may not be able to physically gather as we normally would this June, our postponement will in no way diminish what it means to be PROUD in St. Pete and Tampa Bay!" Board President Chrys Bundy said.

St Pete Pride In conjunction with the City of St. Petersburg, St Pete Pride will p... ostpone its June Festivities until Fall 2020 as a result of the ongoing social distancing precautions stemmed from COVID-19. To read the full announcement, as well as statements from Mayor Rick Kriseman and City Council members, please visit our website, www.stpetepride.com/covid-19-updates.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman also responded to the news on Twitter:

"St. Pete Pride recognizes there's simply too much uncertainty right now to plan an event that draws so many people...I appreciate their thinking ahead, and their eagerness to look ahead to a future date that is in the best interest of public health," he said.

RELATED: St. Pete Pride leads the way to inclusivity with TransPride marching out front

RELATED: St. Pete Pride expected to be better than ever

RELATED: PHOTOS: 10News at the St. Pete Pride Parade

St. Pete Pride Parade 2019

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter