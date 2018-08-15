St. Pete City Councilmember Steve Kornell had an information meeting Tuesday with nearly 100 residents to talk about plans to improve St. Pete’s sewage treatment system.

“It’s not about blaming anybody, because that’s been done to death. It’s about how do we move forward,” Kornell said.

In a presentation to residents, Kornell put up information from the Florida Wildlife Commission that reports during 2015-16, St. Petersburg was responsible for 51 percent of illegal sewage discharges reported to the state.

FWC reports the city discharged 192.5 million gallons of sewage into Boca Ciega Bay and Tampa Bay.

Kornell also provided a report from the Tampa Bay Times reporting the city injected an additional 800 million gallons of wastewater that was not treated to state standards underground through injection wells. In some cases, the water was disinfected, but the chlorine had not been fully removed, which is a violation of standards.

Kornell says the city’s pipes are more than 100 years old and so poorly maintained the city is working to limit sewage spills, but there’s no way to stop them.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Kornell asked the public to join him in speaking out about the issue. Proposals for a fix include reallocating funds residents pay for their water bill, or increasing sewage and property taxes to pay for better infrastructure. The goal is to come up with solutions now to help a future generation.

“We’ve taken $160 million out of the water bill fee that people pay every year and put that into the general fund where it's spent for all city services. Now there is nothing illegal about that choice, but I think it’s the wrong choice. If we spent that money on the sewer system, we likely wouldn’t be in the predicament that we’re in today,” Kornell said.

Kornell says there are small budget cuts city council members can look at instead of raising taxes.

Kornell says the city’s engineering consultants have told them they need to spend at least $14.5 million dollars per year on pipe maintenance.

The city of St. Pete will have two public budget hearings in September. Suggestions from residents will be reviewed and approved at that time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP