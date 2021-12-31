Man shot in St. Pete parking lot following argument with another man

The man is in critical condition at the hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being shot in a parking lot in St. Petersburg.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Ana Food Mart located at 1401 16th St. S. According to police, a man was walking in the parking lot when another man approached him.

The man was shot following an altercation. He was then rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the shooting.