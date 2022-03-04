Fire breaks out at Japanese steak house in St. Pete

No employees were inside the restaurant.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg fire crews are battling smoke and fire Friday morning inside a restaurant in the Tyrone area.

Firefighters say a heat alarm called crews to Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse on Tyrone Boulevard North. When they arrived, firefighters say smoke was coming from the roof.

According to a release from the department, crews entered the building and extinguished what they could of the fire before backing out for safety reasons and changing tactics to defensive.

Crews are now battling the fire with multiple sources of water from all sides of the building.

No employees were inside the restaurant when the fire broke out.

Drivers should avoid the area due to fire hoses being used across the parking lot and part of Tyrone Boulevard.