St. Pete's Shore Acres, Tampa Bay-area neighborhoods drown in stress from Hurricane Idalia

Coastal communities saw several feet of storm surge, causing some to wonder when it's safe to fully return home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As clean-up continues, some families in the Tampa Bay area said they aren't sure when they'll be able to fully return home.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend area, but coastal communities closer to Tampa and St. Petersburg flooded some homes, forcing people to tear out carpet and moldy drywall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that President Joe Biden approved major disaster declarations for Hernando and Pasco counties, which now join Citrus County. However, declaration requests for Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are still pending.

St. Pete's coastal Shore Acres neighborhood was underwater from Idalia. Neighbors there are now drowning from stress.

"Physically and emotionally exhausted," Karen Hicks of Shore Acres said.

Water had gone over the sandbags outside her home, Hicks explained. Some of her furniture is now in a pile in her front yard, while some of her family pictures also received damage.

As crews worked inside her home, which was also impacted by Hurricane Eta in 2020, Hicks said she's unsure how long it will take to rebuild her home.

The neighborhood commonly floods but some said they hadn't seen this much damage before.

Couches, desks, drywall and bags of trash can be found throughout the front yards with moving trucks and bins taking up some roads.

Neighbors like Trish Moser spent the day helping their neighbors in any way, especially with the influx of transplants. She said she wishes more can be done by government officials to help the neighborhood, as well as security due to concerns about looting.

"We need more resources to help people," Moser said. "I love that we're all pulling together and helping each other but we need more assistance."

On Saturday, the city of St. Pete announced the authorization of RVs and travel trailers on lots in an effort to expand emergency housing options. In addition, weekend camps for families impacted began this weekend at the Shore Acres Recreation Center.

People 10 Tampa Bay spoke with in the neighborhood said they'd been receiving mixed messages about whether the city could come to clear their debris for free, or they'd pay.

On Friday afternoon, the city of St. Petersburg spokesperson stressed people do not have to pay for hurricane debris pickup.