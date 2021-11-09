St. Pete's Utility Assistance Program aims to help families in need this holiday season

Neighbors who enter the program and donate also qualify for a chance to win a prize for their community.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The season of giving is upon us.

The St. Petersburg's Utility Assistance Program is giving residents the opportunity to pay it forward to help another St. Pete family in need with their utility bills.

Funding for the Utility Assistance Program is based on donations and those who sign up to donate within the program.

There are three ways to donate:

The Utility Bill Round-Up – Your bill is rounded to the nearest dollar and the difference is donated. St. Pete wants you to know that it comes to $.99 or less per month and less than $12 per year. A one-time donation of any amount. A monthly donation of any amount.

‘TIS THE SEASON…



Neighbors who enter the program and donate also qualify for a chance to win a prize for their community.

The top three neighborhoods with the highest enrollment into the program between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1, 2022, will win a $500 mini-grant for neighborhood events and activities. Winners will be announced in February 2022.