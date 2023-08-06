St. Pete's 1st Whole Foods making progress in already busy 4th Street area

An opening date hasn't been revealed, but interior construction is slated to begin after June.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The work continues two years since the city of St. Pete learned it would get its first Whole Foods Market.

While the company isn't revealing an opening date yet, interior construction is slated to begin from Whole Foods' end by the end of the month, according to Jay Miller, CEO of J Square Developers.

The closest Whole Foods Markets at the moment to St. Pete are in Tampa or Clearwater.

Construction on 201 38th Avenue North is another sign of growth in the already busy area of 4th Street North. Not to mention, the array of options for consumers within the area.

Not far from the upcoming Whole Foods Market sits two Publix locations, along with Trader Joe's, The Fresh Market, Rollin' Oats, and the upcoming Wild Fork Foods, a meat and seafood market.

"It definitely is a big change," Frank Ranieri, who lives and works near the property, said. He was born and raised in St. Pete.

While he said traffic may be a growing pain due to the influx of business and population, Ranieri said he hopes the competition among local grocers in a congested area keeps prices in check.

Meanwhile, St. Pete Chamber of Commerce CEO Chris Steinocher said it's a sign more businesses will invest in the community. However, he said it's their hope that more brands invest across all parts of St. Pete and ensure no food deserts exist.

"We want all of St. Pete to benefit from our prosperity," Steinocher said. "We really need to make sure grocery stores feel confident about us."

By 2040, Forward Pinellas projects the county will have more than 63,000 new people and more than 49,000 new jobs.