St. Peter Pier 300-drone light show postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is postponing its 300-drone light show to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the St. Pete Pier due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
Instead of lighting up the sky Tuesday, July 6, city leaders say the festivities will have to take place on Saturday, July 31.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Elsa is on the south coast of Cuba with winds reaching 60-mph. While it's unclear what impact it will have on Florida, a tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Keys and the west coast of Florida, including around Tampa Bay.
Live bands and a DJ are scheduled to perform at Spa Beach Park on the pier before the show lights up the night sky. The pier’s website says the show will consist of 300 drones equipped with LED lights, which will stretch more than 500 feet across the sky.
