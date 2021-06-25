Police: One person critically injured in shooting at St. Peterburg motel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously hurt at a St. Petersburg motel.
According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Friday at the Landmark Motel.
One person was shot and suffered critical injuries, according to police.
Authorities have not released information on any possible leads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
