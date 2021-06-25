x
Police: One person critically injured in shooting at St. Peterburg motel

Officers received reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Friday.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously hurt at a St. Petersburg motel.

According to authorities, officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Friday at the Landmark Motel. 

One person was shot and suffered critical injuries, according to police. 

Authorities have not released information on any possible leads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

