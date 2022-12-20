Police: 10-year-old hit by car while riding bike in St. Petersburg

Officers said the car stopped for a moment before speeding away. They are searching for the car.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy is being treated for minor injuries after a car hit him while he was riding his bike in St. Petersburg, police said.

St. Pete police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 52nd Avenue North and 17th Street North.

Officers said the 10-year-old was riding his bike when a car — possibly a white Chevy Cruze — hit him. According to police, the car stopped "momentarily" before speeding away.

The boy, who reportedly attends Sexton Elementary School nearby, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.